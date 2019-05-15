Tera Saaristo wins $319 for her classroom at Mill Creek Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala - This Madison County teacher knows family goes hand-in-hand with learning.

Tera Saaristo is a first-grade teacher at Mill Creek Elementary School in Madison. Her colleagues say she was born to teach.

"What she`s doing is working and she is in the perfect profession she is doing what she has been called to do," said Assistant Principal Nathan Wilson.

The principal describes Saaristo as an asset to the school 'family'.

"She is an amazing person and we are very fortunate to have her as part of our family."

Saaristo really cares for her students.

"She is the type of person that is not only going to take care of her kiddos but she is also going to take care of the other faculty and staff," said Wilson.

Tera Saaristo was shocked to receive $319 to help her students out.

"To have somebody say thank you - it really is the greatest gift," said Saaristo, "I can`t put it into words I feel like the most unworthy person for that I`m here just doing my job."

She couldn't help but brag on her kids and their accomplishments.

"Every child in my classroom has shown growth, every child in my classroom has worked very hard. I could not be more proud of them," said Saaristo.

Ms. Saaristo says teaching the youngsters and raising a family goes hand in hand.

"They are like our own children once you tell your own children and show your own children how much you love them and how much you want to spend time with them then it`s easier to be a parent and it`s the same with being a teacher," said Saaristo.

Tell us about a public school teacher you feel deserves recognition. Send us your nomination today! Honorees will receive $319 for their classroom. Nominees must teach in K-12 public schools in the WHNT News 19 viewing area. SPONSORED BY: NAECU