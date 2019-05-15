Police: Video shows woman charged with murder push elderly man off Vegas bus

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Las Vegas police have released video that they said shows a woman charged with murder pushing an elderly man off a bus.

Cadesha Bishop, 25, is charged with the murder of 74-year-old Serge Fournier.

According to Las Vegas CBS affiliate KLAS, Bishop cursed at Fournier and other passengers on the city bus before pushing Fournier off the bus with both hands.

Video from the bus surveillance cameras shows Fournier hit the ground and lie motionless on the sidewalk. Police said he was bleeding from the head when he was found. He died a month later from complications, according to  KLAS.

Bishop is due in court on May 21.

