Local advocates respond to abortion ban bill passing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed off on a bill passed in the state legislature that would ban almost all abortions.

The bill does not include exceptions for cases of rape or incest, but does include an exception for if the mother's life is in danger.

Dr. Yashica Robinson, director of the women’s clinic in Huntsville, has been practicing alternative reproductive care, including abortion, for 15 years.

“Women are going to have pregnancies, some of them will end in live birth, some will end in termination," she said. "I decided I wanted to be there for women regardless of what their outcome is going to be.”

She says when it comes to deciding if a pregnancy is a health risk to a woman, which is the only exception called for in the bill, it could get complicated.

"Women know what's best for them," Dr. Robinson said. "As physicians, we know what's best for our patients. Together we can make that decision. And so I remain optimistic that this is going to turn out the way it should, in favor of women being able to make the decision for themselves without interference from government."

Rev. James Henderson has been a pro-life advocate in Huntsville for 26 years. He says it all started for him when one day he showed up at a women's clinic to pray.

"It just touched my heart to see the situation, and see the need the young women had," he said. "So to me it became a ministry field."

He and his wife have worked for many years to provide prenatal care to women entering the clinic.

"We know the young women are desperate, sometimes financial problems, so we always make this offer -- that we`re here to help you, if you don't have money to bring in a baby to the world, we do," Henderson said.

He's confident this battle will end in life for all babies, but not without a fight from the opposition.

"We expect some suits to try to block it," he said. "We expect for the short-term it will be blocked, we expect them to fight it."