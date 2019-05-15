Huntsville police charge 2 with home invasion, robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have arrested two men tied to home invasions and drug-related robberies in April.

On Tuesday, May 14th, police charged Ashontai Samuel Wallace of New Orleans and Joshua Daniel Spriggens of Huntsville with robbery. Police say the suspects were involved in three home invasion style robberies where they forced entry, tied up victims, and demanded drugs, cash, clothing, guns, and jewelry. According to police, they took one gun.

Police say the robberies took place on April 4th and April 22nd.

On Monday, May 13th, STAC agents say they located a white Cadillac Deville matching the description given for these robbery suspects at the Walmart on Bob Wallace and Jordan. Agents say they followed the vehicle to the 100 Block of Indiana Street stopped the vehicle in question on Jordan Lane south of Holmes Avenue. Police recovered black clothing, gloves, hats and approximately one-quarter pound of marijuana, a bag of large zip ties in the car, according to report.

Officials say they got a warrant for the house on the 100 Block of Indiana St and found four guns (2 stolen)and a sweatshirt used in one of the robberies.

Wallace,37, is charged with 2 counts of Robbery 1st – Residence – Gun and 1 count of Robbery 1st – Drug Crime.

Spriggens,31, is charged with 3 counts of Robbery 1st – Residence – Gun, Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Controlled Substance – Synthetic Narcotic.

This is an ongoing investigation.