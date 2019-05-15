× Falkville Police Chief resigns amid FBI investigation

FALKVILLE, Ala. – Falkville Police Chief Chris Free, currently under an ongoing FBI investigation, has resigned.

WHNT News 19 previously reported that Free had been placed on administrative leave in March. Falkville Mayor, Ken Winkles, would not say at that time what the investigation pertained to.

Wednesday, Falkville Town Attorney Larry Madison confirmed that Free resigned from his position as chief and as an employee of the Town of Falkville, effective immediately. He said Captain Aaron Burgess has been leading the department since Free was placed on leave, and he will continue in that capacity.

The mayor and town council will make a decision on the process of appointing a new chief sometime in the near future, Madison said. He said the resignation was on terms mutually agreeable to Free and the town council.

When Free was placed on leave, Madison stated that he had been the subject of an FBI investigation for months. Wednesday, Madison said he is not privy to the details of the investigation.

WHNT News 19 was unable to reach Free for comment Wednesday evening.