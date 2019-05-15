× Decatur men charged with selling marijuana

DECATUR, Ala. – Two Decatur men are charged with selling marijuana within half a mile of a school.

Tyler Wesley Ash, 19, and Zackary Blake Stephenson, 24, were arrested Monday at a house on Modaus Road, about half a mile from Cedar Ridge Middle School.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the county drug task force, the Madison-Morgan STAC team and ALEA Regional Drug Task Force searched the home after getting information about drug activity happening there.

In the home, agents said they found three and a half pounds of high-grade marijuana, THC vape pens, prescription medication, cash and a pistol that was reported stolen through the Decatur Police Department.

Ash and Stephenson were charged with marijuana trafficking and drug paraphernalia possession. They were each booked into the Morgan County Jail on $10,300 bond.

Authorities said they could face more charges for the stolen gun.