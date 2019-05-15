Cicis Pizza celebrates Law Enforcement Appreciation Week with free pizza

Cicis is celebrating Law Enforcement Appreciation Week (CICIS PIZZA)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Cicis is celebrating Law Enforcement Appreciation Week at select Huntsville and Decatur area locations.

Officers in uniform or with valid law enforcement ID will be offered a FREE adult buffet.

This special started on May 14th and runs through Saturday, May 18th.

Participating restaurants in North Alabama.

  • Decatur: 303 Beltline Place SW., Building 1, Unit A, Decatur, AL 35603
  • Florence: 157 Cox Creek Pkwy. S., Florence, AL 35630
  • Guntersville: 11521 US Highway 431, Guntersville, AL 35976
  • Huntsville: 4925 University Dr. NW., Suite 162, Huntsville, AL 35816
