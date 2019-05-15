Bike through downtown Huntsville with Mayor Battle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Meet Mayor Battle for a bike ride through the park.

The community is in invited to join Mayor Tommy Battle and Healthy Huntsville on Saturday, May 18th, for a family-friendly 4-mile bike ride around Downtown Huntsville. This bike ride marks the 10th anniversary of the Mayor’s bike ride and participation is free.

Registration kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on the east side of Big Spring Park by the downtown YMCA. The ride, which will be led and followed by the Huntsville Police Department and HEMSI, starts at 10:00 a.m.

“The Mayor’s Bike Ride is part of our Healthy Huntsville program, encouraging people to try cycling as a form of recreation and exercise. We hold the event in May to recognize Bike Safety Month and show our dedication to continuously improving conditions for all cyclists in Huntsville,”“ says Mayor Tommy Battle.

If you don’t have a bike, Zagter Pace Blue Bikes are around the starting point and on the large side of the park.

Free parking will be available at the City Parking Garage M and the garage entrance will be open on Church Street across from the Downtown YMCA.

The UAH Moonbuggy team will be there to show off their man-powered machine.

Huntsville Alabama L5 Society will also have two Apollo Lunar Rover video game simulators called LUROVA and anyone can try it.

Blevins Bicycle Company will be at the event to help prep bikes for the ride, as well as highlight different types of bikes that cyclists might enjoy for road and mountain biking.

There will be free safety bike lights passed out to children participating in the event.