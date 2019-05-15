Annual Catfish Festival in Scottsboro taking place May 18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - The 19th annual Catfish Festival is coming up on Saturday, May 18 in Scottsboro!

The fun for the entire family starts at 8:00 a.m. at Jackson County Park. A free kids area includes train rides, inflatables and fishing. The Bowman's will provide entertainment.

If you get hungry, there will be hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, homemade ice cream, barbeque sandwiches, fried pies, funnel cakes and snow cones. The Shriner's will be selling catfish plates.

There will also be vendors selling arts and crafts, jewelry and more.

If you'd like to register your car, truck or motorcycle for the show, registration will open at 8:00 a.m.

For more Information call (256) 259-1503 or (256) 574-4305.