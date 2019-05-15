× Alabama second to last in US News ranking of best and worst states

Alabama is next to last on the list of best and worst states, according to the new rankings from US News and World Report.

The Best States ranking of states compiles thousands of data points to decide how well states are taking care of their citizens. Health care, education, the state’s economy, roads, bridges, internet and other infrastructure, public safety, the fiscal stability of state government, and opportunity are factors in determining which state is the ‘best’.

Alabama ranked 49th, beating Louisiana.

Bottom 10 states:

41. Pennsylvania

42. South Carolina

43. Oklahoma

44. Alaska

45. Arkansas

46. New Mexico

47. West Virginia

48. Mississippi

49. Alabama

50. Louisiana

The 10 ‘best’ states were: Washington State, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Utah, Vermont, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, Nebraska, and Colorado.

The 2019 #BestStates ranking is live, and Washington takes the top spot this year. Here's the full ranking: https://t.co/e5y6kFchAY pic.twitter.com/gZnuewDljd — U.S. News (@usnews) May 14, 2019

Alabama ranked last in Education.

Alabama rankings:

23rd in the state’s fiscal stability

35th in natural environment

38th in infrastructure

45th in economy

45th in opportunity for residents

45th in crime and corrections

46th in healthcare

50th in education

For the complete list, click here.