Alabama second to last in US News ranking of best and worst states
Alabama is next to last on the list of best and worst states, according to the new rankings from US News and World Report.
The Best States ranking of states compiles thousands of data points to decide how well states are taking care of their citizens. Health care, education, the state’s economy, roads, bridges, internet and other infrastructure, public safety, the fiscal stability of state government, and opportunity are factors in determining which state is the ‘best’.
Alabama ranked 49th, beating Louisiana.
Bottom 10 states:
41. Pennsylvania
42. South Carolina
43. Oklahoma
44. Alaska
45. Arkansas
46. New Mexico
47. West Virginia
48. Mississippi
49. Alabama
50. Louisiana
The 10 ‘best’ states were: Washington State, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Utah, Vermont, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, Nebraska, and Colorado.
Alabama ranked last in Education.
Alabama rankings:
- 23rd in the state’s fiscal stability
- 35th in natural environment
- 38th in infrastructure
- 45th in economy
- 45th in opportunity for residents
- 45th in crime and corrections
- 46th in healthcare
- 50th in education
For the complete list, click here.