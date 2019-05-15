Alabama finalizes Nate Oats’ contract

Posted 10:55 pm, May 15, 2019, by

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - A little less than two months ago, the University of Alabama hired Nate Oats has the new men's basketball coach and Wednesday Alabama's board of trustees finalized Oats' contract.

The board`s compensation committee approved the understanding signed in March; the five-year contract pays $2.45 million a year plus a $12,000 annual expense account.

Oats was going to be paid a little more than $800,000 a year at Buffalo.

The details for a buyout were also included ranging from $1.8 million to $9.2 million depending on the year.

The committee also approved a raise for assistant Antoine Pettway, the only staff member who made the jump from the Avery Johnson era. The former Tide star player will make $325,000 a year in a two-year contract.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.