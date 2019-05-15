Alabama finalizes Nate Oats’ contract

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - A little less than two months ago, the University of Alabama hired Nate Oats has the new men's basketball coach and Wednesday Alabama's board of trustees finalized Oats' contract.

The board`s compensation committee approved the understanding signed in March; the five-year contract pays $2.45 million a year plus a $12,000 annual expense account.

Oats was going to be paid a little more than $800,000 a year at Buffalo.

The details for a buyout were also included ranging from $1.8 million to $9.2 million depending on the year.

The committee also approved a raise for assistant Antoine Pettway, the only staff member who made the jump from the Avery Johnson era. The former Tide star player will make $325,000 a year in a two-year contract.