Air Force confirms Redstone Arsenal is on short list for space command

Redstone Arsenal is officially on the secretary of the Air Force’s short list of bases to potentially host the headquarters for the United States Space Command.

The list, released Tuesday, also includes several Colorado bases. Buckley Air Force Base, Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Peterson Air Force Base and Schriever Air Force Base. Vandenberg Air Force Base in California is also under consideration.

News of the sites surfaced last month in a memo that also projected 1,450 people would work in the Space Command. The Air Force didn’t dispute the sites listed in that memo.

Site surveys and analyses for each site come next and will look at each location’s ability to meet mission requirements, capacity, environmental impact and cost criteria.

The Air Force expects to approve a location this summer.

President Trump directed the Pentagon in February to come up with plans for the new command within the U.S. Air Force.