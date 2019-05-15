A summer-like pattern means a daily chance of some downpours

Showers won’t be as widespread on Thursday, but a few hit-or-miss, isolated showers or a brief thunderstorm are possible Thursday afternoon and evening in the hotter, muggier air. Expect highs in the lower 80s Thursday and middle to upper 80s by the weekend; higher humidity makes it feel a little more uncomfortable as the heat builds.

Making sense of the rain chances: The rain chance you see presented in our forecast is a chance of at least a specific amount of rainfall; in other words, Wednesday’s 40% chance of 0.3” looked pretty good based on observed rainfall. A few spots got 0.3” to 0.6” while most stayed below that 0.3” threshold.

The rain chances drops on Thursday, Friday and Saturday: 10% to 20% all three days. That means you’ve got a low chance of getting measurable rain: this time referring to as little as 0.1” of rainfall through the first half of the weekend.

More sun and fewer raindrops mean it gets hotter! A few spots may touch 90ºF by Saturday afternoon!

The chance ticks up again on Sunday and Monday, and this time it’s a 30% to 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Stormy weather coming this way blows in as leftovers of major, potentially-severe storms in the Plains and as far east as Arkansas, western Tennessee and northwestern Mississippi Sunday into early Monday morning. That band of ‘leftovers’ could still pack a punch with some heavy rain and brief gusty winds. Occasionally storms this time of year can get strong quickly, so we’ll be on guard for any rapidly-developing severe storms even though the potential for that seems low at this point.

Summer before the summer: It’s 36 days until the Summer Solstice: the first day of Summer in the Northern Hemisphere. The weather doesn’t care what the calendar has to say! We’re headed into full-on summertime weather next week: hot days, humid nights, and a daily chance of a few scattered showers and storms on a daily basis.

Temperatures will soar into the 90s by the end of next week, so if you just can’t wait for the long, hot days of summer, you won’t be disappointed in what’s coming this way for the next few weeks!

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt