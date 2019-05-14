Tim Conway, star of the ‘Carol Burnett Show,’ dies at 85

Conway died Tuesday morning after a long illness in Los Angeles, according to Howard Bragman, who heads LaBrea Media.

“The Carol Burnett Show” aired on CBS from 1967-1978. The ensemble cast included Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence and Lyle Waggoner. Conway joined the cast as a regular in 1975 after being a frequent guest.

Besides his four Emmys with Burnett, Conway got two more for guest appearances on “Coach” and “30 Rock.”

Conway also had a modest but steady movie career, appearing in such films as “The Apple Dumpling Gang.”