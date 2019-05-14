Rocket City Trash Pandas name radio play-by-play announcer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas announced that Josh Caray will be the radio ‘voice’ of the Trash Pandas when they start to play in Madison in April of 2020.

Majority Owner Ralph Nelson plans to make the official announcement Tuesday afternoon at the stadium construction site. Nelson said that Caray will be the radio play by play announcer starting next season.

Josh Caray is the grandson of legendary baseball broadcaster Harry Caray, son of Atlanta Braves radio and TV announcer Skip Caray, and brother of current Braves TV announcer Chip Caray.

