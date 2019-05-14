Redstone Arsenal takes on Garrison Command Sergeant Major Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. - Team Redstone hosted a fitness challenge Tuesday to see who can keep up with the Garrison Command Sergeant Major. The challenge consisted of a 3-mile run uphill, with eight different obstacles along the way.

"Part of being a soldier, one of the rules of employment, is you have to be physically fit," said Command Sgt. Maj. Billy Counts. "So one of the ways we do physical fitness is working through muscular strength, endurance, cardiorespiratory fitness."

Counts finished the course in 37 minutes. Others from across the Arsenal took on the challenge.

"Tired, exhausted, but good. It was fun," said Whitney Gambino, a marketing specialist. "We don't do this a whole lot so when we get the chance to do it, it brings morale, it brings fun, it's different. I like it."

The challenge had burpees, chin-ups, log lifts, and almost every way you can move a tire.

"It's good to get to know each other, you know have some fun running together and encouraging each other," said Ezekiel Hunter, a religious affairs specialist. "It builds teamwork."

This was the second year of the challenge. It was open to anyone with access to the Arsenal. The purpose was to challenge people to kick start their morning and changeup their everyday fitness routine.