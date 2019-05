× Authorities identify man dead in ATV involved wreck on Pulaski Pike

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A man from Toney died in a crash involving a vehicle and an ATV on Pulaski Pike at Opp Reynolds Road.

Alabama State Troopers confirmed that Colin Scott Redard, 29, died in the crash. Authorities say Redard was operating an ATV that collided with at Toyota Camry.

The crash remains under investigation.

Pulaski Pike in Toney is blocked after a car hit an ATV. We’re waiting to learn more from Alabama state troopers. @whnt pic.twitter.com/wS2inyKTYS — Joel Porter (@porter_whnt) May 15, 2019