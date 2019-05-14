New development coming to the base of Chapman Mountain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - A new development is coming to the base of Chapman Mountain. Officials from the City of Huntsville say Trailhead Huntsville is a lot like other mixed-use developments since it offers to house, dining and shopping. But there is something about the development that makes it a little different than the rest.

Off of Highway 72 and Moores Mill Road, a 25-acre community is in the process of being built. According to the legacy website, it will offer single-family homes and apartments. The plot of land will also have shops and restaurants.

But the community nestled at the base of Chapman Mountain has a unique twist, a focus on recreation.

"You have hundreds of miles of Monte Sano and land trust trails immediately adjacent so it becomes like you have this enormous 3000-acre backyard," said Dennis Madsen, manager of urban and long-term planning.

Madsen says new mixed developments or 'traditional neighborhood developments' are becoming more common instead of classic subdivisions. Madsen points to Providence in west Huntsville as an example.

"A lot of it is it offers a kind of a range options. It offers a lot of activities nearby when you want to have that kind of attractive and sustainable neighborhood you want to be able to drive places easily but you also want to have the opportunity to walk or bike comfortably," he explained.

Madsen says these types of developments can include a public-private partnership and that is the case at Trailhead Huntsville.

"One of the things we did was while they laid out the kind of base for the greenways, we came in and put the pavement over the top, and helped link them to the land trust and Montesano properties," he said.

Madsen says it's a move that shows a public investment in the development.

WHNT News 19 reached out to Legacy Homes for comment. A spokesperson for the company said they said they are not ready to talk to the media. It is not clear when this project is scheduled to be complete.