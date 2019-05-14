New plastic automotive parts plant to bring 380 jobs to Limestone County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - More jobs are headed to north Alabama thanks to Mazda Toyota Manufacturing. Governor Kay Ivey's office announced Tuesday morning that Japan-based DaikyoNishikawa US plans to invest $110 million to open an auto parts manufacturing facility in the Limestone County portion of Huntsville.

The company, called DNUS for short, will create approximately 380 jobs at the new Alabama facility, which will produce plastic automotive parts.

“For decades, Alabama has built strong relationships with many leading Japanese businesses, and I know that we will forge a productive, long-lasting partnership with DaikyoNishikawa,” Governor Ivey said in a release. “We're pleased that this world-class automotive supplier has selected our state for the site of its first U.S. manufacturing facility and look forward to seeing it put down roots in Sweet Home Alabama, where so many of our Japanese partners have found success.”

DNUS is the first on-site partner announced for Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. (MTMUS), a $1.6 billion joint-venture assembly plant being built on a 2,500-acre site in the Limestone County portion of Huntsville.

Leaders with MTMUS attribute the support of the North Alabama community for making the decision to continue expanding in our community an easy one.

“It was certainly an easy decision for us, and we’re finding it’s an easy decision for our supplier partners as well," said Mark Brazeal, Vice President of Administration for Mazda Toyota Manufacturing.

Construction on DNUS is expected to begin this summer.

DNUS’s project begins months after Mazda Toyota Manufacturing US launched construction on its Alabama facility, which will employ up to 4,000 workers at full production. In 2021, MTMUS will produce up to 300,000 vehicles annually, split evenly between Mazda and Toyota.

It’s estimated that there will be about 500 truck deliveries to/from MTMUS's partner facilities on a daily basis.

Find jobs already open for DaikyoNishikawa on Alabama's JobLink website.