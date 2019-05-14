× New coffee shop announced for Stovehouse development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new coffee shop has plans to open at the Stovehouse development on Governors Drive later this year.

Huntsville natives Austin and Hollie Jenkins plan to open Charlie Foster’s in late 2019, according to developer Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate. Charlie Foster was a 10-year-old who was photographed going to work at Merrimack Mills in Huntsville in 1913. He became a poster child for child labor issues.

Austin’s parents, Debra and Alan Jenkins, are the founders of Merrimack Hall, which is located in the area where Merrimack Mills used to be. The nonprofit offers arts programs and education to teens and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Charlie Foster’s will provide employment for people with disabilities, according to the developers.

“We believe more businesses can offer employment to people with intellectual and physical disabilities,” Austin Jenkins said in a news release. “Our goal is to create an environment of inclusion and encouragement for our special needs community.”

The coffee shop’s menu is expected to feature espresso-based drinks including cappuccinos, lattes and more. They also plan to have a variety of teas and locally-made pastries.

The owners plan to open Charlie Foster’s in the fourth quarter of 2019 adjacent to Stovehouse’s food garden area.