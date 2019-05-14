× Limestone authorities searching for thieves who stole car, destroyed corn crops

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators are looking for two people who stole a car and destroyed someone’s corn crop over the weekend.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it has arrest warrants for Brett Kirkland Burks, 24, and Stephanie Lynn Dutcher, 39, both of Athens.

Burks and Dutcher are suspected of stealing a Mercedes C250 from a home in the 5000 block of Bay Pointe Drive Saturday. According to investigators, someone broke into the home and took the car’s keys.

The vehicle was found Sunday in a corn field near Hatchett Ridge and Lindsey roads, authorities said. They got the car stuck in the field and when a passerby found them and called the sheriff’s office for help, investigators said, and Burks and Dutcher ran away when they learned deputies were coming.

Burks and Dutcher are wanted for first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and destruction of crops.

Anyone who has seen them is asked to contact Investigator Durden at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.