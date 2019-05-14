Less than a two-day supply of Type O blood available

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TONEY, Ala. -- The American Red Cross says it is facing a critical shortage of Type O blood. There is less than a two-day supply of the blood available for emergency rooms, where it can be most critical, medical treatments and patient care and be directly impacted.

The Toney Volunteer Fire Department hosted a blood drive through LifeSouth on Tuesday to help with the shortage.

The assistant fire chief of the department says they host a blood drive about every two months to help give back to the community in a way that's different than fighting fires.

"There is an emergency shortage of blood right now," says Tray Hunt. "There's always a need for blood, for everybody, anybody. It's just one of those things where we try to help out."

Because of the critical shortage, the American Red Cross is giving all those who donate blood or platelets now through June 10, will receive a $5 Amazon gift card to their email.

Upcoming American Red Cross Blood Drives happening at locations other than the donation center on Airport Road:

Madison County:

Huntsville

5/16/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Cook's Pest Control - South Huntsville, 2007 Southpark Blvd SW

5/29/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Cook's Pest Control - North Huntsville, 335 West Park Loop NW

Madison

5/23/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 1418 Old Railroad Bed Road

6/15/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church, 1055 Hughes Road

Morgan County:

Decatur

5/17/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bed Bath and Beyond Decatur, Bed, Bath and Beyond, 1801 Beltline Rd, Suite 410

Lauderdale County:

Florence

5/21/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florence Fire and Police - Battle of the Badges, 702 S Seminary Street

Rogersville

6/5/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rogersville Fire Department, 36 Wheeler Street

Colbert County:

Muscle Shoals

6/6/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Muscle Shoals Parks and Recreation Center, Muscle Shoals Parks and Recreation Center, 1000 Gattman Park Dr.