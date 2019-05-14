Lee basketball’s Kobe Brown commits to Mizzou

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Lee High School standout Kobe Brown narrowed his college commitment decision down to a final four, and now he's just got one school on his mind; Brown will continue his basketball career with the Missouri Tigers.

The 6'7 combo forward is heading to the SEC to join the Tigers program, which means he'll have to face off against the Texas A&M Aggies which is where Brown originally committed to.

The Tigers were 15-17 overall last season going 5-13 in conference play.

Kobe says the main reason he chose Mizzou were the people that he would be surrounding himself with during his college career.

"It was definitely the people, the people I'm gonna be around for however many so years. Coach Martin's a cool guy, Coach Hollender it's just a great place to live and be," Kobe said. "It's definitely been a wave ride. I didn't expect to have to decommit from Texas A&M, but when Coach Kennedy got fired I knew I had to find something new and I'm just glad that I found Missouri."

"This has been a day that I've thought of for so long I've dreamed of it and to have it actually you know come true it's a wonderful blessing," Kobe's father Coach Greg Brown said. "Missouri's a great spot for Kobe the coach is a perfect fit he's a man of God he has a plan for Kobe's future."