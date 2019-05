Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Huntsville Police are asking the public to help locate for a breaking and entering thief.

Authorities said they've received several reports of car break-ins in areas of West Huntsville, mainly west of Research Park towards Zierdt Road.

Investigators stated they didn't have an exact number of break-ins, locations, nor a list of property taken in the break-ins.

Anyone with information should contact Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100.