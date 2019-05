× Huntsville Police searching for alleged identity thief

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are searching for a person they say was involved in a case of identity theft.

Investigators said this person opened a credit card at Sam’s Club on National Boulevard, using a victim’s information, and charged $1,200 to it.

If you have information on this person’s identity, contact Huntsville Police at (256) 213-4546.