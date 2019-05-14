Huntsville Police Department North Precinct to host annual block party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The North Precinct of the Huntsville Police Department is set to host its 3rd annual block party Saturday.

Captain Jeffrey Rice of the North Precinct said his team puts this together to promote positivity and open relationships between the community and law enforcement in North Huntsville.

"It is very important for the police department and the community to work together. One cannot exist without the other. If the community and the police department are not working together, it doesn't work," explained Rice. "So we have to have those relationships in order to keep our city the great city that it is."

The block party is sponsored by the North Huntsville Community Watch Association, Parks and Recreation, and Alabama A&M.

The event is free to attend and will take place on Alabama A&M university grounds, next to the North Precinct building.