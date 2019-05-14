Enjoy 11 days of family-friendly fun at the Rocket City Fair

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Grab the family for an afternoon of Ferris wheels, funnel cakes, and magic.

The Rocket City Fair returns to Joe Davis Stadium for its 10th-Anniversary celebration on May 17th with fun lasting until Memorial Day, May 27th. Attendees at this family-fun fair will be able to experience more than 25 carnival rides, Lady Houdini, Jason D’Vaude: One-Man Circus Sensation, the Aguiar Family thrill show, an exotic animal petting zoo, and so much more.

Enjoy your favorite fair food with options like Funnel Cakes, Corn Dogs, Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, Pizza, Turkey Legs, Candied Apples, Cotton Candy, and more.

Tickets are available online or onsite at the ticket booth. Ride tickets and wristbands are sold separately.

Rocket City Fair admission –

Adults: $8 ($7 early bird)

Children (5-11): $5 ($4 early bird)

4 & Under: FREE

RocketPass: 1 entry + 1 UNLIMITED ride wristband: $25

[early bird prices available now until May 17]

To purchase tickets, click here.

Fairgoer deal days –

Handbill Days (every day except Tues/Thurs): Fairgoers who bring in a Rocket City Fair handbill gets $5 off a wristband for unlimited rides.

2 Dollar Tuesday (May 21): Bring in a can or bag of pet food, a leash, or a pet toy to receive admission for $2 and $15 unlimited ride wristbands.

Wild Child Wednesday (May 22): Children get in FREE. (Ages 11 and younger)

Thrifty Thursday (May 23): Admission goes from $8 to $5 and wristbands drop from $25 to $15.

Rocket City Fair hours –

Monday- Thursday: 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Friday: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday: 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (until 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 26th)

Memorial Day, May 27th: 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.