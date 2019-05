LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The water rescue in Limestone County is over. Deputies tell us the victim is out from under the mower and is expected to survive.

Limestone County Deputies and EMS responded to the incident on Douglas Drive.

UPDATE: The victim has been freed from underneath the mower. He is conscious and expected to survive. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) May 14, 2019

Deputies are on scene. EMS en route. Deputies are attempting to get the mower off the victim. A boater is also assisting to keep the man above water. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) May 14, 2019