Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce honored professionals at annual celebration

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce honored three area professionals at the annual Small Business Awards Celebration for their innovation, creativity, and commitment to the local business community.

The chamber named Joe Lubisco, Jr. small business person of the year, Autumn Dilbeck young professional of the year, and Sue Grumbir the non-profit professional of the year.

Lubisco is the founder and president of Entrusted Tees in Decatur, Dilbeck is responsible for auditing, operations, and compliance for the 20 Renasant Bank branches in Alabama, and Grumbir founded Hands Across Decatur in 2012 with the mission to connect with the homeless and in-crisis community of Decatur by providing self-sufficiency skills training including computer literacy, reading and writing advancement, job placement services, as well as emergency food supplies and life necessities in a ministry environment.

Chamber members nominated the winners and past honorees judged the nominations.