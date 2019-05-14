× Church Street closing north of downtown Huntsville this month for bridge replacement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Road crews will shut down a portion of Church Street later this month as part of the project to build a new bridge over Pinhook Creek.

Contractors plan to close the section of Church Street from Wheeler Avenue to Cleveland Avenue for about three months as they continue work on the project. It’s expected to open by the end of August, city officials said.

The city’s plan for Church Street and Pratt Avenue is to widen the roads to four and five lanes, including bicycle lanes and sidewalks. The widening will take place between Monroe Avenue and Hundley Drive.

Wheeler and Cleveland will both be accessible from Church Street during construction, according to the city.