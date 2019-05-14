× American Red Cross facing shortage of blood, offering gift cards to donors

Tuesday, the American Red Cross announced it is facing a shortage of type O blood, and it is offering gift cards to donors through June 10.

The organization said $5 Amazon.com gift cards will be given to donors as a thank your helping replenish the blood supply.

Less than two day’s worth of Type O blood is currently available to emergency rooms, where it is most critical. Type O negative blood can be transfused to anybody, and the Red Cross said it’s used when hospital staff have no time to determine a patient’s blood type.

The Red Cross said donors can make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, the Red Cross website, or by calling (800) RED CROSS. Type O blood donors are encouraged to make a Power Red or whole blood donation. During a Power Red donation, donors give a single donation of concentrated red blood cells.

In addition to the gift cards, donors who give between May 24-28 will receive a Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.

There are several upcoming opportunities to donate across North Alabama.

Colbert County

June 6 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Muscle Shoals Parks and Recreation Center, 1000 Gattman Park Dr.

Lauderdale County

May 21 from 1-6 p.m. at Florence Fire and Police – Battle of the Badges, 702 S Seminary St.

June 5 from 1-6 p.m. at the Rogersville Fire Department, 36 Wheeler St.

Madison County

May 14, 21, 28, June 4, 11, from 12:45-7:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd. SW

May 15, 22, 29 from 10:45-5:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd. SW

May 16, 29 from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Cook’s Pest Control, 2007 Southpark Blvd SW in South Huntsville

May 17-19, 24-27, 31-June 2, 7-9, 14-15 from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd. SW

May 20, June 3, 10 from 12:45-7:45 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd. SW

May 23 from 2-7 p.m. at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 1418 Old Railroad Bed Road

June 5, 12 from 8:15 a.m.-2:45 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd. SW

June 15 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, 1055 Hughes Road

Morgan County