THURSDAY: Torch Run supporting the Special Olympics state games

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Torch Run for the Special Olympics will travel across Alabama on Thursday, May 16, on the way to Troy University for the 2019 opening ceremonies of the Alabama Special Olympics Summer Games--- and law enforcement is recruiting YOU to participate!

"Last year we raised just over $30,000 here in Madison County," said Deputy Trae Black. "That includes our torch run, our cops on top, and our tip a cop events."

The Torch Run starts in Huntsville at the courthouse building Thursday morning at 7:30. It's a short mile-run around downtown Huntsville.

Family, friends, coworkers, kids, dogs, etc., are all welcome to join in on this run. Participants should be at the courthouse by 7:15 a.m. To participate, just show up!

The run caravans to other cities in Alabama until participants reach Troy. You can participate in your city's run, or the whole caravan!

Huntsville:

Madison County Courthouse
100 Northside Square
Huntsville, AL
7:15AM
The route will begin at Madison County Courthouse and go through downtown Huntsville.

Morgan County:

Brewer High School
59 Eva Road
Somerville, AL 35670
​8:15am
Hartselle:
Hartselle Board of Education
305 College Street,
Hartselle, AL 35640
The route will begin at ​9:30am
For more information and to view other legs of the Torch Run, click here.
