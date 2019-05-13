Share your memories of the Apollo 11 Moon landing with NASA

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Apollo 11 Mission was a historic moment and NASA just launched a story program to highlight and preserve the Moon landing memories as they celebrate the 50th anniversary.

NASA is on a mission to hear your memories as they create an oral history of the Apollo 11 moon landing. They want to collect first-hand accounts that will have the chance to join the voices of scientists whose lives and work have been shaped by the Apollo program. There is also an opportunity to be featured on the web and social media.

Participants need to record a story or interview and submit it to a special email address, apollostories@mail.nasa.gov.

For more information and to share your memory, click here.

The deadline is December 31, 2019. Submissions received before June 14, 2019, will have the best chance at being featured within the audio series.

NASA has some suggested questions for both those who witnessed the Apollo 11 mission and for those who are asking someone who did.

Suggested questions to get you started:

What does exploration mean to you?

What do you think it would be like to see humans walk on the moon again?

When you think of the moon, what comes to mind?

If you remember the Apollo program…