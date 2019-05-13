Several Columbia students sign to play in college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Columbia High School had several students sign to continue their athletic careers at the next level.

Kaitlyn Morley is heading to Miles College for volleyball and Jonathan Watson is gonna play football at Culver-Stockton.

"I feel like that I'm setting a foundation for the school, so that everybody can come to Columbia to play volleyball so that they can also get an athletic scholarship as well," Morley said.

"When the coach told me he saw potential in me every coach said I had potential to play at the next level so I had to prove day in and day out that I can cause at first I didn't believe I could, but after hard motivation and hard work I feel like I am able to do it," Watson said.

For basketball, Larry Penn is going to Stillman College, Jamiah Holloway and Maxwell Rone are heading to Walters State Community College, Lee Johnson will go to Coastal Alabama Community College, Gervaughn Abram is taking his talents to Tennessee Valley Prep, and CJ Chatman is staying right here in Huntsville to manage the Alabama A&M team.

The five basketball signees represent Columbia's largest basketball signing class and Kaitlyn Morley is the first ever volleyball player at the school to sign a scholarship.

"This year was really my break out year I realized I could play at the next level, so I took that opportunity and I'm doing it," Holloway said.