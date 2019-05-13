Ring security cam captures child stealing packages off California porch

SACRAMENTO - A homeowner in a quiet Sacramento suburb checked their Ring doorbell video and discovered a child stealing packages right off their front porch.

Neighbors said Hollywood Park is home to dozens of families with kids.

"Hollywood Park is just a fantastic neighborhood," Ed Daniels said. "The schools are fantastic. The families have stayed here, a lot of these families for 50 and 60 years."

Ring video shows a little girl running up to a home on Joaquin Way. She grabs a couple of packages before darting off, barely making into the getaway car before its driver speeds away.

"That’s truly a shame because someone is probably teaching them that. Those are probably things that are taught and that's unfortunate," Daniels told KTXL.

"I’m very surprised and that it was a child that did that," Cynthia Gargovich said. "So, it’s concerning. It's concerning because probably an adult put her up to it."

Gargovich said her family has lived across the street for generations and has never seen anything quite like what happened to their neighbor.

"If it’s only one incident I wouldn’t look at it as a trend," she said. "But it is concerning that you have a neighborhood with families and kids and then something like that happens you kind of stop and think, 'Wow, you’re just not safe anywhere anymore.'"

Sunday night, the neighborhood was hoping an arrest would be made soon to prevent another home from falling victim.

"I hope they catch whoever did that and I hope if it’s an adult behind it that the adult pays the price for it, not the child," Gargovich said.

A police report has been filed for petty theft.