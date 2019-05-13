NASA invites social media users to attend June Falcon Heavy launch

You only have three more days – until 11 a.m. CT on May 16 to apply for what NASA calls a “NASA Social” event.

As the name may suggest, it’s an event geared towards people who are active on social media as those who are chosen will be expected to blog, tweet or Instagram about the third Falcon Heavy launch.

The rocket will be carrying nearly two dozen satellites and is scheduled to launch no earlier than Saturday, June 22. The mission is a combined effort including the U.S. Air Force and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The launch will be at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and those who are selected will be responsible for their travel expenses.

A maximum of 55 social media users will be chosen for the two-day event. Aside from watching the rocket launch, participants will be able to tour the Kennedy Space Center, speak with representatives from NASA, SpaceX, the U.S. Air Force, and NOAA.

NASA said notifications will be sent out to those selected on May 23, with waitlist notifications sent on May 28.

Registrants must be 18 years old and U.S. citizens.

For more information and to register, visit the NASA Social website.