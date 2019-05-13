× Murder suspect posts bond but goes back to jail for contacting victim’s family

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A man charged with murdering an Arab woman bonded out of jail for three days before violating his conditions of release and going back behind bars, court documents show.

Dale Lynn Hopson, 51, posted a $250,000 bond and was released from jail May 7, court records show. His bond was revoked Friday and he was booked back into the Marshall County Jail just before midnight.

Hopson is charged with murdering Joyce Bates. Arab police said they found Bates at the couple’s home on Midfield Road in the Joppa community in April 2016. Bates had been shot in the head, they said.

According to court documents, Hopson was ordered not to contact any of Bates’ immediate family as a condition of his bond. But on Thursday, prosecutors said he went to the workplace of Bates’ niece. Hopson attempted to contact her through someone else while he waited outside of her office, they said.

Hopson had a bond revocation hearing set for March 20. He will be held without bond until then.

His murder trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 29.