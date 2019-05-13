× Mosquito fogging set to begin in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Vector Control Division of the Madison County Health Department will begin operating mosquito fog trucks in Huntsville on May 16.

Planned locations for fog trucks are posted on their web page by 5:00 p.m. of each fogging day. Fog trucks run weekdays from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., except for state holidays. The page also displays the last time an address was fogged and how many times it has been fogged during the mosquito season.

Please keep in mind that fog trucks cannot run in unfavorable weather. High wind, extreme heat, and rain can limit fogging ability. The fog trucks should not be your only method of protection from mosquito bites. Breeding mosquitoes on your property will limit the effectiveness of the fog truck.

There are THREE D’s of mosquito bite prevention: Drain, Dress, and Defend:

Drain: Twice a week, remove or drain any items holding even a small amount of standing water to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes, including pet dishes, tarps, buckets, tires, wheelbarrows, potted plants, corrugated pipes, and children’s wading pools and toys;

Clean out gutters and repair any water leaks;

Check for standing water around the air conditioner;

If possible, fill tree holes with expandable foam;

Scrub out bird baths and flower-pot dishes to remove mosquito eggs or use mosquito larvicide;

Check storm shelters for standing water;

Do not over water lawns as this can result in mosquito breeding on the property and in ditches from runoff;

Dress: Wear light-colored, tightly woven, loose-fitting clothing, including long-sleeved shirt and long pants with socks and shoes.

Defend: Properly apply insect repellent with EPA-registered active ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon-eucalyptus/PMD. Apply sunscreen first, then insect repellent. Follow all label instructions. EPA-registered insect repellents are safe for use by pregnant women.

If you are experiencing a mosquito problem, please call (256) 533-8731 or email Cheryl.Clay@adph.state.al.us