× Missing Senior Alert issued out of Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police Department need help locating Edward Lamar Ramey.

Mr. Ramey is a 63-year-old black male and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment. He is 6’2″ and 200 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a blue Vietnam Veterans cap in the area of Alburta Road near Oakwood University around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 12th.

Mr. Ramey walked away from the area and may be trying to get to Georgia.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Edward Lamar Ramey, please contact the Huntsville Police Department at (256) 746-4130 or call 911.