Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Mars Hill Bible baseball team is just one win away from winning the class 1A state championship.

The Panthers are facing off against Brantley for the title in Montgomery and Mars Hill won game one 4-3 after a wild pitch went loose and Collin Huntley ran home for the winning score.

Game two of the series is Tuesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. and game three (if necessary) will follow.