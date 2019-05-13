× Man arrested for Decatur burglary and car theft

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police arrested a man wanted for burglary and a stolen vehicle.

According to authorities, Brooks Brendon Sieglock was charged in connection with two separate incidents at McAbee Medical on 1401 Sixth Avenue.

The first incident occurred on January 26, when Morgan County 911 received a burglary report at the business.

The second occurred on March 4, when Morgan County 911 received a stolen vehicle report.

During both investigations, authorities said Sieglock emerged as the suspect.

Huntsville Police said located Sieglock Thursday and extradited him back to Decatur.

Sieglock was charged with first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary.

Sieglock is being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $7,500 bond.