Downtown exclusive space-themed specials for Apollo 11 Anniversary

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Downtown Huntsville is gearing up for the city-wide celebration of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 Mission by hosting space-themed specials for the next 10 weeks.
The countdown will end by Dancing in the Streets on July 19th!
Each week May 13 - July 15 week there will be two establishments in Downtown Huntsville that will be offering Downtown Exclusive items to celebrate the Apollo 11 anniversary countdown that will be available for a limited time at each establishment.
Below are the establishments that are participating:
May 13th week
The Martin bar & bistro
Honest Coffee Roasters - Huntsville
May 20th week
Purveyor Huntsville
Church Street Wine Shoppe
May 27th week
Earth and Stone Wood Fired Pizza
InnerSpace Brewing Company
June 3rd week
Domaine South
Green Bus Brewing
June 10th week
Commerce Kitchen
Cotton Row Restaurant
Pane E Vino
June 17th week
Salty Nut Brewery
Liquor Express and Craft Beer Store
June 24th week
Mad Malts Brewing
The Poppy
July 1st week
Straight To Ale Brewing
Wish You Were Beer-Huntsville
July 8th week
SiP
Melt
July 15th week
Rocket Republic Downtown HSV
AM Booth's Lumberyard