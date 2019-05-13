Downtown exclusive space-themed specials for Apollo 11 Anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Downtown Huntsville is gearing up for the city-wide celebration of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 Mission by hosting space-themed specials for the next 10 weeks.

The countdown will end by Dancing in the Streets on July 19th!

Each week May 13 - July 15 week there will be two establishments in Downtown Huntsville that will be offering Downtown Exclusive items to celebrate the Apollo 11 anniversary countdown that will be available for a limited time at each establishment.

Below are the establishments that are participating:

May 13th week

The Martin bar & bistro

Honest Coffee Roasters - Huntsville

May 20th week

Purveyor Huntsville

Church Street Wine Shoppe

May 27th week

Earth and Stone Wood Fired Pizza

InnerSpace Brewing Company

June 3rd week

Domaine South

Green Bus Brewing

June 10th week

Commerce Kitchen

Cotton Row Restaurant

Pane E Vino

June 17th week

Salty Nut Brewery

Liquor Express and Craft Beer Store

June 24th week

Mad Malts Brewing

The Poppy

July 1st week

Straight To Ale Brewing

Wish You Were Beer-Huntsville

July 8th week

SiP

Melt

July 15th week

Rocket Republic Downtown HSV

AM Booth's Lumberyard