× Community rallies behind Madison family who lost everything in house fire

MADISON, Ala. – A house fire in Madison has left a beloved family without a home, and most of their possessions.

Tim Edwards has driven a school bus for the Madison City school system for over ten years and has two sons who graduated from James Clemens High School.

“29 years of marriage, memories of our children, pictures they had drawn in school. Both of the boys had pictures they had drawn in high school. Everything they worked hard for, just gone,” said Tim and Denise Edwards.

Even with this total devastation, they are feeling humbled and even blessed to not be in this all alone.

“This is the best town in a time of need to live in because they came at full force to support us! Our dog got some severe burns and without a question, she just told me. I’m going to take your dog to the animal hospital. He’s okay, and then I’m going to take him home. Don’t worry about your dog, take care of your wife and kids,” stated the family.

The Edwards’ neighbors even pitched in for a hand.

“I just felt like that was one thing I could actually offer them. People in need, need everything and they don’t want to ask you. They don’t want to ask you because it’s hard to ask somebody for help,” said Mandy Starnes.

Tim’s students are pouring out love for their favorite bus driver.

“They held a lemonade stand fundraiser! His little ones, the little ones from the bus… they raised 50 dollars! That’s amazing!” stated Edwards.

The Edwards family is planning on rebuilding a new house, in Madison. Click here to donate to the Edwards’ Go-Fund-Me account.