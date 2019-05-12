× Summer Wedding Plans? Don’t Let Scammers Ruin Your Day!

With summer on the horizon, love is in the air as many soon-to-be brides prepare for their long-awaited wedding day. With excitement and nervousness, every bride deserves to have their big day go off without a hitch. When preparing for the day of your dreams, BBB advises brides to proceed with caution when it comes to buying a wedding dress online, choosing a photographer and selecting a wedding planner.

Doing your research and asking for referrals can make all the difference in helping your special day go as smoothly as possible. In 2018, BBB received 757 complaints nationwide against wedding-related services. Services like wedding planners, bridal shops, car or limousine rentals, wedding cakes, and wedding videography all topped the list. Many of the common complaints were centered on the company’s unwillingness to honor cancellation and refund policies after a deposit had been paid.

From choosing a florist to picking out the perfect wedding gown, more and more soon-to-be brides are opting for online retailers. While most venues have the brides’ best interest at heart, it’s important to recognize the red flags before shelling out the cash.

BBB recommends that newlyweds consider the following when planning for their special day:

Research all online vendors. When choosing to go with an online retailer for your wedding services or products start with a trusted site rather than shopping with a search engine. Search results can often lead you to unscrupulous websites or phishing scams. Also, look for the BBB seal and other widely recognized trustmarks on retail websites. Click on the seals to confirm they’re valid. Confirm that your online purchase is secure. Look for the “s” after “http” in the URL or the lock symbol in the lower right-hand corner of the screen. Be sure to check the company out with BBB before doing business with them.

Review all terms and conditions. Whether you're dealing with a company online or in-person, review all terms and conditions carefully. What is the company's refund and exchange policy? What is their cancellation policy? What happens if the company can't hold up their end of the bargain? Who will perform the service on your special day? Be sure you understand your rights as a consumer before doing business with the company.

Keep documentation of your order. For online orders, save a copy of the confirmation page or e-mails confirming the order until you receive the item or service and are satisfied. If you're dealing with a company face-to-face, be sure to get all details in writing, including specific dates, products, prices, cancellation and deposit policies and signatures from both parties.

Pay with a credit card. Credit cards offer consumers the added protection of disputing any charge over $50 within 60 days of the purchase. Most established businesses accept major credit cards, so use them whenever possible, including payment for deposits Shoppers also have dispute rights if there are unauthorized charges on the card, and many card issuers have "zero liability" policies if someone steals your card number and uses it. Never wire money.

Consider purchasing wedding insurance. Wedding insurance can cover a range of prospective problems including vendor no-shows, cancellations, inclement weather, military deployment, medical emergencies, travel delays and more. Many policies start at $200 and can potentially save you thousands of dollars.

Source: BBB.org

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org