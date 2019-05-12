Storms force postponement of Regions Tradition final round

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The final round of the Regions Tradition barely got underway before play was suspended because of thunderstorms.

Four and a half hours of steady rain later, PGA Tour Champions officials postponed the round until Monday. Play resumes with an early two-tee start.

A handful of players got in one hole Sunday before having to leave the course. The leaders haven’t started the final round of the first of five senior major championships.

Steve Stricker holds a two-stroke lead at 14-under 202. Two-time Tradition winner Bernhard Langer, David Toms and Billy Andrade are all two strokes back.

The first round was completed on Friday after bad weather stopped play. Stricker still had five holes to go on his way to a 68 and then shot a 64 in the second round, followed by Saturday’s 70.

The course was deluged by nearly an inch of rain Sunday morning.

