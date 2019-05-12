Premature babies reunite with nurses and doctors at California hospital

Bakersfield, CA (KERO) — More than 1 in 10 babies are born premature worldwide. Babies who survive often face a lifetime of disability, including learning disabilities and visual and hearing problems.

On Saturday, doctors and nurses from Memorial Hospital reunited with the premature babies that they once took care of who are now living healthy and happy lives.

The reunion is a 28-year long tradition at Memorial, and former patients who are now fully grown adults say they want their own success stories gives hope to other parents of premature babies.