Pleasant spring-like weather settles in this week

The humid, unsettled weather we’ve been experiencing is just about over with! A cold front will sweep through Sunday, replacing the sticky air of the south with drier air from the north. That ends our rain chances, clears our skies, and ushers in some slightly cooler weather for the start of the work week.

It doesn’t get much nicer in the middle of May than what we’re going to get this week! With clear skies, we’ll have cool mornings and warm afternoon; expect lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s through Monday and Tuesday. A gradual warm-up will take over for the last half of the week, helping us rise back into the lower 80s Wednesday-Saturday.

The first half of this week will be perfect to take care of the yard work that might be piling up after the last several days. You can also take advantage of this week to take care of any other outdoor work that you want to get done before Memorial Day – the unofficial start of summer for many of us – in two weeks!

Our rain chances stay low for the last half of the week too, but we do see a slim chance of rain sneak in Wednesday-Thursday. A weak cold front will move in from the north, providing just enough energy to kick off some isolated showers starting Wednesday evening and lasting through Friday morning.

Since we won’t have much moisture in place for the front to work with, rain totals will be low and spotty. Some of us will come away with little-to-nothing, while others get up to .25″ of rain in the next 7-days.