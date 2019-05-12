× Ohio community comes together for tow truck driver who lost part of his leg on the job

North Royalton, OH (WEWS) — The community in North Royalton came together to raise money for medical bills for a tow truck driver who lost part of his leg on the job in March.

The benefit was hosted by his colleagues at Amici Restaurant and Lounge.

Ronald Urbansky, 53, who works for Patton’s Five Star Towing, was loading a car onto his tow truck in Fairview Park when a 2017 Acura struck the front of his truck which caused his leg to be crushed.

“It was definitely the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced,” Urbanksy said. “I remember it minute by minutes.”

He had to have the lower half of his leg amputated and 14 surgeries.

“I’m glad he’s still alive. I hope he gets back to work, and I hope I get to see him more often,” said Nicole Bunch, a friend of Urbanksy’s.

According to Cleveland Court of Common Pleas records, 35-year-old Roy E. Hollingsworth has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, four counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and two counts of drug possession.