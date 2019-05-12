Decatur boy survives drowning, giving his mom a very special Mother’s Day

DECATUR, Ala. – On March 28, Amanda Dixon got a call that changed her life, her son was found floating in their pool.

“It was just like a normal day, and I was at work and I got one of those frantic phone calls you don’t want to get,” said Dixon.

Joseph, her two-year-old son, snuck away from adult supervision and went straight to the water.

“He climbed over and was reaching for something and he teeter-tottered and fell in,” explained Dixon. “He was without oxygen for anywhere from 22 to 32 minutes.”

They took Joseph to Parkway Hospital where he was resuscitated. Doctors flew him to Huntsville Hospital, where they told Dixon her son probably wouldn’t make it longer than three days. But Dixon and her family turned to God and by the third day, doctors put Joseph on a ventilator and then oxygen.

Joseph, or Jo-Jo as they like to call him, stayed at Huntsville Hospital for almost a month.

“And then from there he went to Birmingham children’s hospital for rehab, and then here we are today,” says Dixon.

Now, Jo-Jo cannot walk, talk, or eat like most two-year-olds. Doctors say Jo-Jo is like a 4-month-old infant now, but they say it’s a miracle that he’s still alive.

“He’s having to go back from day one, so he’s like almost like a newborn baby. He can’t really hold up his head, he can’t sit up on his own. He has a feeding tube… but from what he’s been through, that’s remarkable,” said Dixon.

Now instead of teaching him new words, how to run, or potty training Jo-Jo Dixon is searching for car seats, and bath seats that fit a 2-year-old, and cleaning his feeding tubes.

Doctors say Jo-Jo’s future is unknown. He could recover from this without any complications.

“They say he has an 80-90 success rate,” said Dixon.

Dixon knows her son is a fighter.

“Most kids that are without oxygen for more than 10 to 15 minutes, they don’t survive, and he has. I mean every day it’s like a little progress,” said Dixon.

She says she’s just blessed to be able to celebrate Mother’s Day with both of her children. The mother also wants to remind all parents to watch their children closely because it only takes a second for accidents to happen.

The Dixon family is asking for prayers as Jo-Jo begins his recovery.

If you’d like to help them with more he has set up a Go-Fund-Me account called “Prayers for Joseph” that you can find here. Dixon says all the money will help them pay for hospital bills, rehab, and other expenses for Jo-Jo.