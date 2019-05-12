Clinton Avenue resurfacing, from Triana to Woodson, begins Monday in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – According to a news release, contractors will begin milling and repaving Clinton Avenue, from Triana Boulevard to Woodson Street, on Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 24, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At least one lane of traffic in each direction will stay open throughout the repaving process. Drivers may experience some delays and should drive using caution, yielding to construction workers on site. The release encourages commuters to use alternate routes when possible.

This repaving segment will complete phase one of a three-phase road improvement project on Clinton Avenue, extending from Triana Boulevard to California Street. Work crews will continue making pedestrian and handicap accessibility improvements along Clinton during construction on phase two (Woodson Street to Lincoln Street) and phase three (Lincoln Street to California Street) before proceeding with last resurfacing.

Crews expect the project to be completed this summer.